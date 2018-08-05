Cardi B Hangs Out With Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian: 'I'm Not Poor Anymore'

Cardi B is hanging out with America's royal family!
The "Bodak Yellow" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.
"Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I'm not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!!" she wrote.
"P.s I'm selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!" she joked.
Kris also shared the photo on her Instagram.
"Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family," she captioned the snap.
We'll have to wait and see if Cardi follows through with that napkin sale!
-- Stephanie Swaim