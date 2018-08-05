Cardi B Hangs Out With Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian: 'I'm Not Poor Anymore'

Cardi B is hanging out with America's royal family!

The "Bodak Yellow" singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

"Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I'm not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!!" she wrote.

"P.s I'm selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!" she joked.

Im officially apart of the rich people club!! I’m not poor anymore mwaaaaahahahaha!! P.s I’m selling one of @krisjenner napkins on eBay!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Kris also shared the photo on her Instagram.

"Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family," she captioned the snap.

Late night shenanigans at home with @iamcardib @kimkardashian #love #friendship #family

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

We'll have to wait and see if Cardi follows through with that napkin sale!

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News