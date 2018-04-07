Cardi B Hits The Stage In Loose-Fitting Dress Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Cardi B is keeping comfortable while making her latest money moves.
The breakout hip-hop star raised eyebrows with a performance at Miami's E11EVEN club on Friday night, hitting the stage in a roomy, knee-length metallic dress that kept her figure noticeably obscured.
Speculation that Cardi and fiancé Offset are expecting their first child together has swirled for months, with the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker first shutting the rumors down while responding to an Instagram comment in February.
"I'm just getting fat. Let me fat in peace," she wrote at the time.
More recently, Cardi told Beats 1's Ebro Darden that she's simply not able to publicly address every question about her personal life. Instead, she suggested that those seeking answers should listen for clues on her debut LP "Invasion of Privacy," which dropped on Friday.
"I just feel like people got to tune in a little bit on my album, because they will know a little bit more," she said.
"I have been so open to people about myself, people cannot expect me to open up about everything," the 25-year-old continued, explaining the importance of maintaining boundaries between her behind-the-scenes persona and what she chooses to share in the spotlight.
"There's certain things, to me, have to be private. You cannot invade my privacy. I'm not a damn animal at the zoo, that you can just see everything. No," she added.
Fans might not have to wait much longer for Cardi to set the record straight once and for all.
Wendy Williams said on her Friday show that "a little birdie" told her Cardi will confirm her reported pregnancy while appearing on "Saturday Night Live” alongside host Chadwick Boseman this weekend.
For now, Cardi seems focused on her growing fanbase – especially one major new listener.
On Saturday, she shared a screenshot of an Instagram post from O Magazine that hinted Oprah Winfrey herself has been jamming out to "Invasion of Privacy."
"I CAAAANNNNTTTTTT BELIIIEEEEEVEEEEESS IT!!!!!!!!!!" Cardi captioned her snap.
-- Erin Biglow