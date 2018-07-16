Cardi B Leads 2018 MTV VMA Nomination While Taylor Swift Gets Shut Out Of Major Categories

Beyonce and Jay-Z — who recently released a collaborative album as The Carters — are nominated for eight awards with "Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t," which was filmed at the Louvre museum in Paris.

Gambino's "This Is America," which tackles racism and gun violence, earned him seven nominations. Drake, who gave away $1 million dollars to Miami residents in his "God's Plan" clip, also scored seven nods.

Mars, who has six nominations, is up for artist of the year alongside Cardi B, Drake, Post Malone, Cabello and Grande.

Taylor Swift was shut out of the major categories, but did nab three nominations for technical awards: Her No. 1 hit, "Look What You Made Me Do," is up for best art direction, best visual effects and best editing.