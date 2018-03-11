Cardi B Opens iHeartRadio Music Awards With Energetic Performance of 'Bodak Yellow' & 'Bartier Cardi'

Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Cardi B brought the heat in the opening number at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles!
Cardi, clad in a black tulle dress, studded leather jacket and hat, hit the stage with a team of backup dancers to get the party started singing her two hit songs, "Bartier Cardi" and "Bodak Yellow." G-Eazy joined Cardi onstage to round out the fun opener.
The performance definitely got good reviews on social media, with fan giving big ups to Cardi B for her energetic performance.
G-Eazy (L) and Cardi B perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Ahead of their performance, G-Eazy recorded a special message for Cardi and told her "she'd be the biggest thing in the world" and told her he was "hella proud" of her. Check it out below