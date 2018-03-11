Cardi B Opens iHeartRadio Music Awards With Energetic Performance of 'Bodak Yellow' & 'Bartier Cardi'

Cardi B brought the heat in the opening number at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles!

Cardi, clad in a black tulle dress, studded leather jacket and hat, hit the stage with a team of backup dancers to get the party started singing her two hit songs, "Bartier Cardi" and "Bodak Yellow." G-Eazy joined Cardi onstage to round out the fun opener.