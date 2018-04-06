Cardi B Raps About Threesome With Chrissy Teigen & Rihanna In New Album – Chrissy Responds!

(Getty Images / Pacific Coast News)
Cardi B drops plenty of names in her new album "Invasion of Privacy," but it's her shout out for Chrissy Teigen that got fans talking!
In the track "She Bad," the Brooklyn-native sings both Chrissy and Rihanna's praises in an epic name drop.
"I need Chrissy Teigen/I know a bad b**ch when I see one/tell Rih Rih I need a threesome," she raps.
Chrissy, the queen of Twitter , was in the middle of baking cheddar biscuits when she caught on to Cardi's callout.
Upon hearing the line, the model momma was so shook that she couldn't even hold onto her food.
While Rihanna has yet to respond to "She Bad," the odds are the "bad gal" herself will have a similar reaction.
Bow down to the baddest girls in the game!