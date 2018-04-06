Cardi B Raps About Threesome With Chrissy Teigen & Rihanna In New Album – Chrissy Responds!

Cardi B drops plenty of names in her new album "Invasion of Privacy," but it's her shout out for Chrissy Teigen that got fans talking!

In the track "She Bad," the Brooklyn-native sings both Chrissy and Rihanna's praises in an epic name drop.

"I need Chrissy Teigen/I know a bad b**ch when I see one/tell Rih Rih I need a threesome," she raps.

Chrissy, the queen of Twitter , was in the middle of baking cheddar biscuits when she caught on to Cardi's callout.