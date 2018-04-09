Cardi B Says The Love She's Receiving Is 'Overwhelming' Following Pregnancy Reveal

(Getty Images)
Cardi B is feeling the love following her big baby announcement.
The "Bartier Cardi" singer announced that she's expecting a baby with Migos' Offset on her appearance on "Saturday Night Live."
Following her appearance, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday and gave an update on how she's doing.
"The love I'm receiving is overwhelming," she wrote. "I can't thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!!."
Offset also took to Instagram and shared that he's feeling blessed.
"T H A N K Y O U F O R A L L O F Y O U R S U P P O R T. W E F E E L S O B L E S S E D," he wrote.
Congrats to the happy couple.
-- Stephanie Swaim