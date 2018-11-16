Cardi B. Says She Is 'Depressed’ Because She 'Cannot Stop Losing Weight' Post-Baby

The 26-year-old rapper revealed in an Instagram live video posted on Thursday that she "wants to gain weight."

"I cannot stop losing weight. And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth I did everything to lose my baby weight," she said in the live video, which was right before the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection.

Since her daughter Kulture was born four months ago, Cardi has been working on shedding her post-baby pounds quickly – but it happened quicker than she would have liked! She went on to explain that her "terrible appetite" may be the culprit.