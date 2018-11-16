Cardi B. Says She Is 'Depressed’ Because She 'Cannot Stop Losing Weight' Post-Baby

The 26-year-old rapper revealed in an Instagram live video posted on Thursday that she "wants to gain weight."
"I cannot stop losing weight. And it's so crazy because when I first gave birth I did everything to lose my baby weight," she said in the live video, which was right before the launch of her Fashion Nova X Cardi B collection.
Since her daughter Kulture was born four months ago, Cardi has been working on shedding her post-baby pounds quickly – but it happened quicker than she would have liked! She went on to explain that her "terrible appetite" may be the culprit.
Cardi B performs onstage during the 2018 Global Citizen Festival: Be The Generation in Central Park on September 29, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)
"I was drinking Teami so I could curb my appetite and now that I lost all my baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight, but now I can’t gain weight because I have a terrible appetite. I can literally go 24 hours without eating," she said.
The "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker expressed that she doesn't like to look "too skinny" because of insecurities stemming from her teenage years.
She also said that her rapid weight loss has caused her to feel "depressed."
"That's been really depressing me, making me sad, my weight. And then my t*ts got saggy, but I still like my t*ts. I have a six pack now, but I need my thighs though," she teased.
However, Cardi is more grateful than ever for the birth of her daughter and revealed that she feels most comfortable changing her style to suit baby Kulture.
"I feel like the only time I should change my style is if I have my baby on me," she said. "But I don't feel like I gotta change."