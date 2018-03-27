Cardi B Shares Her New 'Invasion Of Privacy' Album Cover

Cardi B stans rejoice!
The rapper shared her new album cover on Instagram on Monday.
On the cover, she is seen rocking a yellow wig, white sunglasses and a checkered outfit while she sticks her tongue out.
"My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!," the caption reads.
Fans were quick to freak out on social media.
The "Bartier Cardi" singer initially announced her new album while onstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
-- Stephanie Swaim