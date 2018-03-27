Cardi B Shares Her New 'Invasion Of Privacy' Album Cover

Cardi B stans rejoice!

The rapper shared her new album cover on Instagram on Monday.

On the cover, she is seen rocking a yellow wig, white sunglasses and a checkered outfit while she sticks her tongue out.

My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!❤️????????

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

READ: Cardi B Goes On Expletive-Filled Rant Over Taxes: 'Uncle Sam, Where's My F**king Tax Money?'

"My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!," the caption reads.

Fans were quick to freak out on social media.

WATCH: Cardi B Hilariously Thanks Her Haters For Downloading Her Music!

The "Bartier Cardi" singer initially announced her new album while onstage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La La

Related news

Latest News