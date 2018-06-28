Cardi B Shares Loved-Up Photo With Husband Offset From Her Lavish Bardi Baby Shower

Cardi is also surrounded by tons of pink and red flower topiary in the shapes of animals and and the baby shower clearly had a tropical, jungle vibe going.

According to People, the theme of the baby shower was Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale and the bash was held in Atlanta! The couple's friends and family, including her sister Hennessy Carolina, danced the night away at the shower, which also had tons of balloons and flowers, which were shown in several social media videos.

Cardi captioned her photo, "BARDI Shower🎀Thank you everybody for coming .I really appreciated with all my heart and will never forget ya !!❤️I haven’t been able to open gifts today cause i haven’t been feeling too good ,tomorrow i will see !!Even this the best gift of all was your presence 💋👣🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸."

Despite feeling a little under the weather, Cardi seems to be enjoying the final stretch of her pregnancy. She shared this video earlier this week where she's rocking a tight red dress and dancing and lip-synching to one of her hits.