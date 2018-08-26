Cardi B Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body In Sexy Lingerie

Hot mama!

Cardi B took to Instagram to show off her curves in a sexy black lingerie set, just one month after welcoming daughter Kulture with husband Offset. 

The 25-year-old rapper flaunted her cleavage while posing in a long pink-and-blonde wig. "I'm on my way to you," she captioned the pic.

im on my way to you

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Cardi first debuted her post-baby body last Monday on the pink carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City

Cardi B attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City (Getty Images)

-- Gabi Duncan

