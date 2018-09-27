Cardi B Duct Tapes Her Boobs Up After She Says Kulture Made Them 'Filthy'

Cardi B is having a little trouble getting her topside to look perky!
The "Bodak Yellow" star went on an expletive-filled rant as she revealed that she has been having trouble getting her boobs to sit up higher since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, earlier this year. So she was forced to do what every girl has to — use duct tape!
Cardi "I have to f—king tape my titties up because — son — giving birth! Mine were already low-low, but when I was pregnant my s—t was looking nice. But now though? Kulture did me filthy," Cardi said in a candid Instagram video.
"I am getting my tits done," Cardi said.
WARNING: NSFW VIDEO AHEAD
Cardi, who has been in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, admitted that she's never used duct tape in the past to conquer this issue, but she's hardly the first celebrity to use this style hack. Chrissy Teigen and Kim Kardashian and just a couple of leading ladies who use tape to keep things up straight.
Cardi welcomed her first child with Offset on July 10 and she's been on a hot streak ever since — hitting up fashion shows from New York City to London to Paris.
