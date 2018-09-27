Cardi B Duct Tapes Her Boobs Up After She Says Kulture Made Them 'Filthy'

Cardi B is having a little trouble getting her topside to look perky!

The "Bodak Yellow" star went on an expletive-filled rant as she revealed that she has been having trouble getting her boobs to sit up higher since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, earlier this year. So she was forced to do what every girl has to — use duct tape!

Cardi "I have to f—king tape my titties up because — son — giving birth! Mine were already low-low, but when I was pregnant my s—t was looking nice. But now though? Kulture did me filthy," Cardi said in a candid Instagram video.

"I am getting my tits done," Cardi said.

WARNING: NSFW VIDEO AHEAD