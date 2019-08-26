Cardi B Thanks ‘Money’ Video Director For Editing Her Stomach And Butt In Hilarious 2019 MTV VMAs Speech!

Cardi B is giving credit where credit is due at the 2019 MTV VMA Awards. After picking up a win for Best Hip Hop Video for her hit, “Money,” Cardi got the crowd laughing with her hilarious acceptance speech.

She thanked her glam crew, makeup artist and hairstylists along with the director of her music video, Jora Frantzis.

“Since this is the Video Music Awards and everything, I really want to thank my music video team. First Jora Frantzis, that’s the director. She gotta hear outta my mouth, ‘I look ugly. Edit my stomach, edit my butt. Smooth my cellulite out…I wanna thank my glam team, Vincent, Tokyo. Thank y’all so much. Without y’all, my music videos wouldn’t look like this. Thank you Jesus, thank you Jesus!” Cardi said while accepting the moon man.

It was a big night for the rapper and she was also dressed for the part! She looked stunning in a bright red cut-out dress with her hair worn down.

What’s not to love about Cardi’s always brutal honesty and superb fashion?