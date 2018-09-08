Cardi B Throws Shoe During Incident With Nicki Minaj At New York Fashion Week Party

A red shoe was thrown during a scuffle between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj on Friday night during New York Fashion Week.



Both women were attending the Harper's Bazaar Icon event at The Plaza hotel when an incident happened after the two women encountered each other after leaving the red carpet. Access eyed the incident unfolding and while it is unclear what happened between the two women, it appeared to turn heated and led to Cardi B's swift exit.

Access' guest correspondent at the event, Lilliana Vazquez, said from the red carpet, press could hear some screaming and shouting just before 11 PM. After making her way over to where the noise was coming from, Vazquez saw that Cardi B's dress was ripped and she witnessed the "Bodak Yellow" performer take her shoe off and throw it.