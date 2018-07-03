Cardi B Twerks With Joy As She Becomes First Rapper To Earn Two No. 1 Singles On Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B is twerking with joy — literally!

The The 25-year-old rapper hit Instagram on Monday to share a series of videos as she celebrated becoming the first female rapper to land two number one singles atop the Billboard Hot 100 lists. Naturally, she kicked things off with a video where she's driving with her husband Offset and shouting "I'm number one" on repeat and then tells her fans, "now we're just waiting on baby girl."

I look crazy guys but I’m Soo happy #1 on the Billboard !!!!!

Then she broke into a spontaneous twerk session as she continued to shout, "I'm number one." 

Cardi earned the special honor after her song "I Like It" with J Balvin went from No. 2 to No. 1. She first ruled the charts with her debut hit, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," for three weeks beginning Oct. 7, 2017.

Way to go, Cardi!

