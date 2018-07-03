Cardi B Twerks With Joy As She Becomes First Rapper To Earn Two No. 1 Singles On Billboard Hot 100

Cardi B is twerking with joy — literally!
The The 25-year-old rapper hit Instagram on Monday to share a series of videos as she celebrated becoming the first female rapper to land two number one singles atop the Billboard Hot 100 lists. Naturally, she kicked things off with a video where she's driving with her husband Offset and shouting "I'm number one" on repeat and then tells her fans, "now we're just waiting on baby girl."
Then she broke into a spontaneous twerk session as she continued to shout, "I'm number one."
Cardi earned the special honor after her song "I Like It" with J Balvin went from No. 2 to No. 1. She first ruled the charts with her debut hit, "Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)," for three weeks beginning Oct. 7, 2017.
Way to go, Cardi!