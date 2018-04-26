Cardi B Will Stop Touring Until Her Baby Arrives: 'I Can Barely Breathe'

Cardi B needs to take a breather before her first baby arrives!

The "Bodak Yellow" singer, 25, announced on her Instagram on Wednesday that she will stop touring after her performance at Broccoli Festival in Washington D.C. next weekend in order to rest before baby.

In typical Cardi fashion, she broke the news by explaining how she looks like she's really breaking it down on stage, but she can actually barely breathe due to her pregnancy.