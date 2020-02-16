Caroline Flack’s Boyfriend Lewis Burton Breaks His Silence On Her Death

Lewis Burton took to Instagram to react to the tragic death of Caroline Flack.

“My heart is broken we had something so special. I am so lost for words I am in so much pain I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking,” he wrote.

He continued saying he will try to make her “proud everyday.”

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday,” he wrote. “I love you with all my heart”

Other celebrities also reacted to the news.

Jameela Jamil wrote, “It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge. Rest in Peace Caroline Flack. This is f***ing horrendous.”

Kelly Osbourne also reacted writing, “Words are way more powerful than you think… never forget to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack was. She lit up every room because she shined so brightly. To say I’m saddened by her loss is simply not enough. It was an honor and a privilege to have known you and to call you my friend. I can’t even believe I’m writing this.”

News broke on Feb. 15, 2020 that the former “Love Island” host had died at the age of 40.

A family statement was issued to the UK Press Association that reads, “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away on the 15th February. We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

Caroline stepped down from the hosting “Love Island” in December 2019 after she faced assault charges for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, per the BBC.

She plead not guilty to the charges, per multiple reports. A spokesperson for London’s Metropolitan Police previously told People that “the man was not seriously injured.”

She was set to face trial on March 4, 2020, per People.

— Stephanie Swaim