Carrie Underwood and Hubby Mike Fisher Sizzle At 2018 CMT Music Awards

It's date night for Nashville's hottest couple! Carrie Underwood and hubby Mike Fisher stepped out for date night at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday and looked darn good while they were at it.

Carrie sizzled in a bright yellow minidress with a sexy hemline and a plunging neckline. The "Cry Pretty" singer polished off her embellished dress with a set of gold pumps and her hair worn down in sleek, straight locks. Nashville Predators star Mike looked slick in a set of black slacks, a black tee and a gray sport coat. His casual yet formal attire was perfect for the occasion.