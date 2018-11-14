Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Baby Bump On The 2018 CMA Awards Red Carpet

The romantic dress won't be Carrie's only look of the night. The 10-time CMA Awards host is set to take the stage with Brad Paisley later in the evening for their eleventh go. Their annual onstage gig is famous for its frequent costume changes – which the songstress admitted presents a challenge as she expects her second child.

"I don't move as fast as I would like to," Carrie recently told People. "There's a lot of quick changes and running from one side of the stage to the other."

