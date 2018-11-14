Carrie Underwood Flaunts Her Baby Bump On The 2018 CMA Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood is one glowing mama!
The soon-to-be parent of two looked radiant on the 2018 Country Music Association Awards red carpet on Wednesday night as she flaunted her growing baby bump. To show off her blossoming figure, Carrie wore a nude, curve-hugging gown adorned with bright pink and lavender floral detailing.
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville (Getty Images)
The romantic dress won't be Carrie's only look of the night. The 10-time CMA Awards host is set to take the stage with Brad Paisley later in the evening for their eleventh go. Their annual onstage gig is famous for its frequent costume changes – which the songstress admitted presents a challenge as she expects her second child.
"I don't move as fast as I would like to," Carrie recently told People. "There's a lot of quick changes and running from one side of the stage to the other."
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Explains Why She Waited To Announce Her Second Pregnancy
Another CMAs challenge: finding looks that fit her figure!
"It's amazing because the majority of designers do not make maternity clothes," she told the mag. "So, I'm squeezing myself into things not meant to go on [my] body, but I'm sorry when I give them back and they're all stretched out. Sorry designers."
"We're pulling a lot of archive things that they don't need anymore, and I have no idea what we're gonna end up with," she added. "We're not forcing anything – except that zipper."
WATCH: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More Stun In Fab Fashion At CMT Artists Of The Year
Carrie wasn't the only country mama showing off a bump on the red carpet.
Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, proudly rested a hand on her own baby belly as she posed alongside the Entertainer of the Year nominee.
Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville (Getty Images)