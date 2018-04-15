Carrie Underwood Gets Standing Ovation In Epic Return To The Stage At 2018 ACM Awards

But on Sunday, Carrie made her triumphant return to the stage to sing her new single, "Cry Pretty. " The 35-year-old singer brought the crowd to their feet with her emotional performance and soaring vocals. She also sported some seriously sparkly "fake tears" underneath her eyes and a sparkling minidress.

Following her performance, the entirety of the arena stood up to cheer her on. Carrie seemed overcome by the response, just simply standing on the stage and soaking it all in as she looked out at the crowd.

Moments later after she and Keith Urban won an ACM for Best Vocal Event for their hit "The Fighter," Carrie was seen wiping away some tears as she and Keith walked off stage.

Welcome back, Carrie.