Carrie Underwood Gets Standing Ovation In Epic Return To The Stage At 2018 ACM Awards

Country music is happy to have Carrie Underwood back on the stage!
Carrie hit the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, which marked her first performance since November when she suffered a nasty fall outside her home that resulted in a broken wrist and 40 stitches in her face. After the fall, Carrie stepped out of the spotlight and took time to be at home and recover. She also heavily avoided social media and most public appearances.
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
But on Sunday, Carrie made her triumphant return to the stage to sing her new single, "Cry Pretty. " The 35-year-old singer brought the crowd to their feet with her emotional performance and soaring vocals. She also sported some seriously sparkly "fake tears" underneath her eyes and a sparkling minidress.
Following her performance, the entirety of the arena stood up to cheer her on. Carrie seemed overcome by the response, just simply standing on the stage and soaking it all in as she looked out at the crowd.
Moments later after she and Keith Urban won an ACM for Best Vocal Event for their hit "The Fighter," Carrie was seen wiping away some tears as she and Keith walked off stage.
Welcome back, Carrie.