Carrie Underwood Has Serious Pregnancy Glow As She And Mike Fisher Do Date Night

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher do date night on August 27, 2018. (Credit: Instagram)
Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are squeezing in date nights before things get really busy in their household!
The "Cry Pretty" singer and her main squeeze are expecting their second child, so Carrie made sure to hit the town with her hubby for a date night. Carrie, 35, definitely had a pregnancy glow as she smiled up at the camera. She rocked a pretty white dress and her hair up in a topknot bun. For his part, Mike looked great in a gray button down shirt.
Mike captioned the sweet snap, "Date night with my better half."
Carrie announced she was "adding another little fish to their pond" on August 8 and that she would be headed out on tour in May of next year.
It sounds like she and Mike have quite a few date nights to squeeze in between now and then.
