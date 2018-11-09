Carrie Underwood Looks Stunning As She Hits NYC In A Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Carrie Underwood makes pregnancy look like a fashion statement!
Carrie flaunted her baby bump on "Good Morning America" as she made an appearance with Brad Paisley on Friday morning in New York City.
The "Cry Pretty" hitmaker was glowing in a curve-hugging black long-sleeve mini dress with a gold detailed sleeve.
Carrie Underwood leaves ABC's 'Good Morning America' in Times Square on November 9, 2018 in New York City.
Carrie and Brad will be co-hosting the Country Music Awards together for the 11th straight year!
The country icons talked Brad's "brother" Gary (AKA Will Ferrell), Carrie's pregnancy, and of course her many outfit changes that we can expect during the CMAs!
"We'll see if things zip," Carrie joked when asked if she will continue her fashion rotation this year. "We had a fitting like a week ago, but I don’t know if those things are going to fit me come Wednesday."
When asked if Carrie would reveal the sex of her baby on the talk show, she politely declined.
The 35-year-old singer is already mother to 3-year-old Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher.
Maybe she is saving the big gender reveal for the CMAs? We will hold out hope!