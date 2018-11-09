Carrie Underwood Looks Stunning As She Hits NYC In A Curve-Hugging Black Dress

Carrie and Brad will be co-hosting the Country Music Awards together for the 11th straight year!

The country icons talked Brad's "brother" Gary (AKA Will Ferrell), Carrie's pregnancy, and of course her many outfit changes that we can expect during the CMAs!

"We'll see if things zip," Carrie joked when asked if she will continue her fashion rotation this year. "We had a fitting like a week ago, but I don’t know if those things are going to fit me come Wednesday."