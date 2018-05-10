Carrie Underwood Says Every Day She's Getting Back To Normal After Fall

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the fall that left her with 40 stitches in her face and a broken wrist last year.

The 35-year-old singer told NBC News's "TODAY" host Hoda Kotb that the initial accident was really scary.

"I was [by myself]…plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped, taking my dogs out to do their business. It could have happened to anybody. I say if I’d fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t be a problem but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed," Carrie shared with Hoda.