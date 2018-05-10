Carrie Underwood Says Every Day She's Getting Back To Normal After Fall

Carrie Underwood is opening up about the fall that left her with 40 stitches in her face and a broken wrist last year.
The 35-year-old singer told NBC News's "TODAY" host Hoda Kotb that the initial accident was really scary.
"I was [by myself]…plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident. I just fell. I just tripped, taking my dogs out to do their business. It could have happened to anybody. I say if I’d fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t be a problem but there was just one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed," Carrie shared with Hoda.
The "Cry Pretty" singer also said that she wasn't sure if her face would be the same after her injuries. She famously stayed out of the spotlight and off social media for months following the accident, leading many to believe that her looks would be dramatically different.
"In the beginning…I didn’t know how things were going to end up…it just wasn’t pretty," Carrie continued. "Every day I feel a little more back to normal."
Check out the full interview above!
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Shares Another Close-Up Of Her Face In A Playful Instagram With Her Husband