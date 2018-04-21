Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Photo Of Her Scars Months After Nasty Fall

The 35-year-old singer broke her right wrist and needed over 40 stitches in her mouth after falling down the steps outside of her house in November while taking her dogs out for a walk. She opened up about her accident during an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM's The Highway on Thursday, April 19.

"I thought I just busted my lip," Carrie explained. "Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, 'Oh, no!' I'm acting very calm about it now, but… it wasn't pretty. I chipped my tooth, but it was just my skin, thank the good Lord."