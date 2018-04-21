Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Photo Of Her Scars Months After Nasty Fall

Looking good, Carrie Underwood!
The country songstress shared the first close-up photo of her facial scars, months after injuring her mouth in a nasty fall at her home in Nashville. Carrie was all decked out in her Nashville Predators gear in the pic to support husband Mike Fisher at his NHL game on Friday, April 20.
"Ready to cheer on the boys tonight!" she captioned the selfie on Instagram. "Especially that #12! I hear he's alright! @mfisher1212 @predsnhl #LetsGoPreds."
The 35-year-old singer broke her right wrist and needed over 40 stitches in her mouth after falling down the steps outside of her house in November while taking her dogs out for a walk. She opened up about her accident during an interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM's The Highway on Thursday, April 19.
"I thought I just busted my lip," Carrie explained. "Then I walked inside and took the dog leashes off and took my coat off and went to go survey the damage and was like, 'Oh, no!' I'm acting very calm about it now, but… it wasn't pretty. I chipped my tooth, but it was just my skin, thank the good Lord."
Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
She also talked about the fall on The Bobby Bones Show and admitted she was worried about how her 3-year-old son Isaiah would react to her injury.
"Well, now he's sweet," Carrie said. "For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me, but now if I put makeup on, he's like, 'Mommy, your boo-boo's all gone.'"
Carrie returned to the spotlight at the 2018 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15, and received a standing ovation from the crowd after delivering an emotional performance of her new single, "Cry Pretty."