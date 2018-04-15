Carrie Underwood Shares Close-Up Shot Of Her Face Ahead Of ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood is getting up close and personal!
The country singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a close-up photo of her face.
"Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards ! Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards," she wrote.
This is the first photo where we can see her face really clearly, after she suffered an accident in November which required over 40 stitches on her face.
She did share another photo of her face on Saturday that shows her practicing for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, where she will debut her new single.
"Getting ready for the weekend… #CryPretty #ACMAwards," the caption reads.
The ACM Awards airs Sunday at 8/7c on CBS.
