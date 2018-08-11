Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Baby Bump!

“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Carrie gushed.



“This has just been a dream come true with [the] album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”



The country star recently opened up in the September issue of Redbook magazine about she and Mike Fisher's plans to expand their family in the future.



“I’m 35 so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Carrie lamented. "We always talk adoption and doing when our child or children are a little bit older."