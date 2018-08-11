Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Baby Bump!

Carrie Underwood gave followers a peek at her growing baby bump two days after announcing she’s expecting with husband Mike Fisher.
The "Mama's Song" singer posted a pic on Instagram Friday of her taking the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee.
“@ opry ❤️❤️️” Underwood wrote with the pic of her holding her growing belly.
“Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond,” Carrie gushed.
“This has just been a dream come true with [the] album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us.”
The country star recently opened up in the September issue of Redbook magazine about she and Mike Fisher's plans to expand their family in the future.
“I’m 35 so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” Carrie lamented. "We always talk adoption and doing when our child or children are a little bit older."
Carrie and Mike also recently celebrated eight years of marriage.
“Here’s to 8 years, babe! Where does the time go?! I love you today more than yesterday… which was more than the day before… and so on and so forth,” she wrote in a sweet snap on her Instagram. “Here’s to many more years together! ❤️ you!”
This will be the second baby for Carrie, who's already a mom to 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.