Carrie Underwood Teases Big Announcement With Cryptic Photo

Carrie Underwood has something major planned!

The singer took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a cryptic photo of what appears to be her eye crying glitter.

"This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET," she wrote.

READ: Carrie Underwood Debuts Inspiring New Music Video For 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris

Could the country singer be releasing new music?

She's been pretty low-profile since she suffered an injury from falling down the steps outside her home which resulted in a broken wrist and at least 40 stitches in her face.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood Shares First Photo Of Her Uncovered Face Since Getting 40+ Stitches

But the Academy of Country Music revealed on Monday that thirteen-time ACM Award will perform the world television premiere of her soon-to-be-released single live on the 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards which will air on Sunday April 15 at 8/7c on CBS.

Passionate fans quickly took to social media:

How excited are you for Carrie's new single?

-- Stephanie Swaim

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rue La LA

Related news

Latest News