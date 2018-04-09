Carrie Underwood Teases Big Announcement With Cryptic Photo

Carrie Underwood has something major planned!
The singer took to Twitter on Sunday and shared a cryptic photo of what appears to be her eye crying glitter.
"This Wednesday, April 11. 6am ET," she wrote.
Could the country singer be releasing new music?
She's been pretty low-profile since she suffered an injury from falling down the steps outside her home which resulted in a broken wrist and at least 40 stitches in her face.
But the Academy of Country Music revealed on Monday that thirteen-time ACM Award will perform the world television premiere of her soon-to-be-released single live on the 53rd Academy Of Country Music Awards which will air on Sunday April 15 at 8/7c on CBS.
Passionate fans quickly took to social media:
How excited are you for Carrie's
new single?
-- Stephanie Swaim