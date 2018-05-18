Carrie Underwood Turns Up The Heat With New Bikini Selfie: 'Summer Vibes'

Carrie Underwood knows how to turn up the heat!

The country superstar shared a fun and sultry poolside photo on Friday, giving fans a new up-close look at her flawless face six months after a nasty fall left her with more than 40 stitches around her mouth.

"Summer vibes," she captioned the sun-kissed selfie, in which she showed off her beach-ready look complete with a black bikini top, cat-eye sunnies and a patterned sarong knotted at the waist.