Carrie Underwood Turns Up The Heat With New Bikini Selfie: 'Summer Vibes'

Carrie Underwood knows how to turn up the heat!
The country superstar shared a fun and sultry poolside photo on Friday, giving fans a new up-close look at her flawless face six months after a nasty fall left her with more than 40 stitches around her mouth.
"Summer vibes," she captioned the sun-kissed selfie, in which she showed off her beach-ready look complete with a black bikini top, cat-eye sunnies and a patterned sarong knotted at the waist.
Carrie has good reason to kick back and enjoy herself. Her latest single, "Cry Pretty," is a smash hit, and she slayed the Live in the Vineyard Goes Country festival on Wednesday night for her first full concert of the year.
She and husband Mike Fisher made the occasion a family getaway and took their 3-year-old son Isaiah with them to Napa Valley, where Carrie revealed that her little one might have a future in the culinary industry
"Napa Valley, you are my happy place! Amazing wine, beautiful scenery, wonderful friends, new places and a yummy dinner created by @chefchiarello and his apprentice, Isaiah Fisher! And that was just the first day here! Life is good," Carrie wrote on Instagram earlier this week, captioning a photo of her and Mike posing together against a scenic landscape.
Carrie stepped away from the public eye late last year to recover from her injuries, but has been going full throttle since kicking off her return to the spotlight with a showstopping performance at April's ACM Awards.
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Returns To The Spotlight With Showstopping 2018 ACMs Performance
The 35-year-old also celebrated her 10-year anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry this month, just before serving as a guest mentor on "American Idol."
Talk about getting summer off to an early good start!
-- Erin Biglow