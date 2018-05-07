Carrie Underwood Will Return To 'American Idol' As A Guest Mentor

Carrie Underwood is returning to the stage where it all started.
Carrie will head back to "American Idol" on May 13 to be a guest mentor on the show. The country superstar's return was announced during Sunday's episode of "Idol," which also included an exclusive look at her new music video for her single "Cry Pretty."
The entire "Cry Pretty" video was released on May 6 and features Carrie struggling through some difficult moments. It's the first single off her forthcoming sixth studio album which is set to drop on Sept. 14.
Carrie's return to the "Idol" stage comes more than 10 years after her epic win on the show. Carrie sang her single "Inside Your Heaven" to score the most votes in America and earn the "Idol" crown.
Carrie has definitely been busy with "Idol" related fun lately. She recently stopped by Kinky Boots on Broadway to hang out with pal David Cook.
