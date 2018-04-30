Carrie Underwood Wows As She Sings National Anthem At Husband's Nashville Predators Game

Singer Carrie Underwood sings the national anthem prior to Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on April 29, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Carrie Underwood slayed the National Anthem this weekend!
The 35-year-old singer brought her powerhouse vocals to the Nashville Predators game this weekend where her husband, Mike Fisher, was playing. Carrie, who was dressed in a bright yellow Predators jersey, sang the National Anthem as the crowd cheered her on. The hometown hero was heralded by the announcer as a "music superstar," a "proud hockey wife" and a "No. 1 Preds fan."
Carrie has slowly been making her way back to the spotlight. The "Cry Pretty" singer hit the ACM Awards in April for her big return following a fall last year that left her with a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches on her face. Before coming back to work, Carrie warned fans that her appearance might be a little bit different given the fall she took.
But it looks like things are going extremely well with her recovery.
Welcome back, Carrie. We can't wait to see more of you in action!
