Carrie Underwood Wows As She Sings National Anthem At Husband's Nashville Predators Game

Carrie has slowly been making her way back to the spotlight. The "Cry Pretty" singer hit the ACM Awards in April for her big return following a fall last year that left her with a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches on her face. Before coming back to work, Carrie warned fans that her appearance might be a little bit different given the fall she took.

But it looks like things are going extremely well with her recovery.

Welcome back, Carrie. We can't wait to see more of you in action!

