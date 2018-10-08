'Casper' Alum Devon Sawa Hilariously Shades 'Hocus Pocus'

Who did Halloween nostalgia better: Thackery Binx or Casper?
Devon Sawa, who played on-screen "Casper" in the 1995 classic, definitely had an opinion on that question. And the answer he came up with? Him, obviously!
Devon hilariously trolled an Instagram account over the weekend that had asked their fans to vote on who was the better ghost: Thackery Binx or Casper.
Devon made it known that he will always be "Team Casper!"
"Who even is that other dude? Come on," Devon wrote in the comments of the photo.
Although "Casper" was released two years after "Hocus Pocus," fans in the comments, including the real-life ghoul himself, seemed to prefer the classic ghost thriller over the bewitching tale of the Sanderson sisters' return to Salem!
Devon Sawa as Owen and Shane West as Michael in the ‘High-Value Target’ episode of ‘Nikita’ (The CW)
While Casper was arguably one of Devon's most famous roles back in the 90s he went on to star in several other big hits including "Now and Then" and "Final Destination." In more recent years, he's held down roles on "Nikita" and several other TV shows.
Either way, he's not ready to give up his Halloween crown just yet!