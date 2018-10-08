'Casper' Alum Devon Sawa Hilariously Shades 'Hocus Pocus'

Who did Halloween nostalgia better: Thackery Binx or Casper?

Devon Sawa, who played on-screen "Casper" in the 1995 classic, definitely had an opinion on that question. And the answer he came up with? Him, obviously!

Devon hilariously trolled an Instagram account over the weekend that had asked their fans to vote on who was the better ghost: Thackery Binx or Casper.

Devon made it known that he will always be "Team Casper!"