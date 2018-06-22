Cat Deeley Welcomes Second Child

Cat Deeley and husband Patrick Kielty are parents to their second baby boy.
The "So You Think You Can Dance" host and Patrick are already mom and dad to Milo, who is 2. News of their second child's recent arrival (no date was announced) broke on Friday afternoon via People.
"We are over the moon with happiness and Milo is the perfect big brother," Cat and Patrick said in a statement to the mag.
According to People, the couple have named their baby boy James Patrick.
Just last month, Cat shared a pic on Instagram, showing her on the beach with her baby belly proudly on display.
"#sundayfunday," she captioned the snap.
Back in January, the dance competition host first revealed news of her pregnancy via Twitter.
"Over the moon to share that Milo is going to be a big brother!" she tweeted. "Can’t wait to be a family of four in the spring. We’re all so excited."
Congratulations to the fam!