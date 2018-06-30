'Catastrophe' Star Rob Delaney Is Expecting A Baby With His Wife Leah

Rob Delaney is expecting another baby with his wife after their son's tragic death.

The "Catastrophe" star revealed his wife Leah is pregnant on Saturday morning in tweet supporting those marching in the U.K. for the National Health Service. The news comes five months after the couple's 2-year-old son Henry died of a brain tumor in January.

"Just had 2 typically wonderful @NHSEnglandLDN midwives visit my pregnant wife & I for a home birth assessment," Rob wrote on Twitter. "Love to all marching for the NHS today..."