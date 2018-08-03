Catherine Zeta-Jones Recalls The First Time She Met Husband Michael Douglas

You never forget the moment you met The One. Catherine Zeta-Jones is reflecting on her early days with husband Michael Douglas.
The Oscar winner shared a sweet Flashback Friday post on Instagram, giving fans a peek at her and Michael's very first encounter in 1998.
In the photo, a then-28-year-old Catherine has her gaze fixed on the actor while he's in mid-conversation. Although the moment is seared in the actress' memory, at least one key detail has apparently gotten fuzzy over time.
"Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can't remember what he was talking about," she captioned the pic, adding a laughing emoji.
Flash-forward nearly two decades, and Catherine and Michael are now one of Hollywood's longest-lasting love stories. The pair said "I do" back in 2000 and have two teenage children, daughter Carys and son Dylan.
Catherine paid tribute to their union with a sweet anniversary post last November, writing on Instagram that with Michael and the kids, "every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York."
The couple is now continuing their family's show business legacy, with Carys making her magazine cover debut alongside her famous mom for the September issue of Town & Country.
Despite growing up amid the limelight, Carys admitted that her parents' careers – particularly Michael's – evaded her when she was younger.
"I thought my dad was a pancake maker. I didn't know he was an actor," the 15-year-old confessed. "Honestly."
-- Erin Biglow