Catherine Zeta-Jones Recalls The First Time She Met Husband Michael Douglas

You never forget the moment you met The One. Catherine Zeta-Jones is reflecting on her early days with husband Michael Douglas.

The Oscar winner shared a sweet Flashback Friday post on Instagram, giving fans a peek at her and Michael's very first encounter in 1998.

In the photo, a then-28-year-old Catherine has her gaze fixed on the actor while he's in mid-conversation. Although the moment is seared in the actress' memory, at least one key detail has apparently gotten fuzzy over time.