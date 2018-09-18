CBS Calls Julie Chen 'Passionate' and 'Generous' In Statement Regarding Her Exit From 'The Talk'

CBS released a statement following Julie Chen's exit from "The Talk" on Tuesday after eight season on the hit talk show.

"For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted THE TALK with incredible energy, grace and professionalism. Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast," CBS shared.

"All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does," CBS added.

A source close to the situation confirmed to Access on Monday that Chen would be leaving her post on to the show after nearly a decade. The move comes after her husband, former CBS CEO Les Moonves parted ways with the network on Sept. 9, following allegations of sexual misconduct. Moonves has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct and Chen has stood by her husband.

As it stands, Chen will continue to be the host of "Big Brother" and she most recently gave her husband a subtle nod of support when she signed off on the last episode saying, "I'm Julie Chen Moonves, good night."