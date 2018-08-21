Celeb Moms Jessica Alba, Emma Heming Willis, Michelle Monaghan & More Do #TheAwesomeChallenge

Emma Heming Willis

Emma Heming Willis poses with her family for #TheAwesomeChallenge. (Credit: Instagram)

There's a new viral challenge sweeping through Hollywood -- and it's all for a very good cause!

Jessica Alba, Busy Philipps, Lauren Conrad, Emma Heming Willis, Michelle Monaghan, Kelly Rutherford, Sara Foster, Kelly Oxford and Stacy London are just a couple of the women participating in the #TheAwesomeChallenge! The women are posting pics on their social media about what makes them feel awesome and tagging the #TheAwesomeChallenge, which is helping to raise money for more than 7,500 kids in needs of new clothing for the first day of school! 

The campaign was launched by Rockets of Awesome and Baby2Baby, who are donating the outfits to the kids. Check out the awesome pics below! 

Help me send @Baby2Baby kids back to school with new clothes from @RocketsofAwesome with #TheAwesomeChallenge. Post a photo of a clothing item that makes you feel awesome and tag 3 awesome friends. For every post with #TheAwesomeChallenge @RocketsofAwesome will donate one outfit to @Baby2Baby so every kid can go back to school feeling confident and Awesome. Pictured are my girls right before they started school last year in their fave @RocketsofAwesome sparkly jackets.

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge. Wearing an easy shirt with jeans makes me feel confident and being with my family makes me feel AWESOME. How about you? For every post using #TheAwesomeChallenge @rocketsofawesome will donate back-to-school clothing to a @baby2baby child in need, because every child deserves to conquer the first day of school with confidence! Go @kristentaekman @thehappilyeva @natsnextadventure

A post shared by Emma Heming Willis (@emmahemingwillis) on

My Bellisima ⭐️ For every post using #TheAwesomeChallenge @RocketsofAwesome will donate a back-to-school outfit to a @Baby2Baby child in need. Let's do this! TAG 3 FRIENDS!

A post shared by Kelly Rutherford (@kellyrutherford) on

Me, this morning. On a run, feet in the sand, listening to my favorite tunes and let’s face it, wearing my favorite nail color.....makes me feel AWESOME. ✨⚡️???? Do you have a piece of clothing that makes you feel awesome? Post a picture of it using the hashtag #TheAwesomeChallenge and @RocketsofAwesome will donate back-to-school clothing to a @Baby2Baby child in need, because every child deserves to conquer the first day of school with confidence! I tag @BridgetBragerhair, @DelfinaBlaquier, @RebeccaGayheartdane, @EChriqui, & @Jaime_King

A post shared by Michelle Monaghan (@michellemonaghan) on

Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge , and being on vacation drinking and sleeping In , and not having to do laundry with my kids screaming at me makes me feel awesome! For every post using #TheAwesomeChallenge @rocketsofawesome will donate Back to School clothing to @baby2baby for kids that need it more than ours! Let’s do this @jenmeyerjewelry @gwynethpaltrow @jennifer.garner @lenadunham @erinfoster @katehudson @yael @whitney @heather_parry post and tag your girlfriends and tell us what makes you feel awesome!!!!!

A post shared by Sara Foster (@sarafoster) on

Me at 6:30am. Getting up before my kids, doing yoga, then writing in silence is insane but also makes me feel awesome. For every post sharing what makes us feel awesome and using #TheAwesomeChallenge @rocketsofawesome will donate back to school clothing to @baby2baby for a child in need. TAG 3 friends: @selmablair @janicza @amandadecadenet ADDENDUM: I will likely never use the word awesome here again.

A post shared by kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) on

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News