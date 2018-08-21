Celeb Moms Jessica Alba, Emma Heming Willis, Michelle Monaghan & More Do #TheAwesomeChallenge

There's a new viral challenge sweeping through Hollywood -- and it's all for a very good cause!

Jessica Alba, Busy Philipps, Lauren Conrad, Emma Heming Willis, Michelle Monaghan, Kelly Rutherford, Sara Foster, Kelly Oxford and Stacy London are just a couple of the women participating in the #TheAwesomeChallenge! The women are posting pics on their social media about what makes them feel awesome and tagging the #TheAwesomeChallenge, which is helping to raise money for more than 7,500 kids in needs of new clothing for the first day of school!

The campaign was launched by Rockets of Awesome and Baby2Baby, who are donating the outfits to the kids. Check out the awesome pics below!