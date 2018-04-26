Celebrate National Pretzel Day with Snyder’s of Hanover

Ingredients
· ¼ cup of Stout or Porter
· ¼ cup of Dijon Mustard
· 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
· ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper
· 16 oz. bag of shredded cheddar
· 1 jalapeno, minced
· Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzel Rods
Directions
1. Combine the beer, mustard, butter, and cayenne pepper in a saucepan on medium heat until well mixed
2. Gradually add the cheese, in 1 cup batches, whisking until the texture is smooth. Stop adding cheese once you have achieved your desired thickness: remove from heat and stir in minced jalapenos
3. Serve with Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzel Rods
4. Note: for a tangier taste – reduce shredded cheese to 8 oz. and add one 8 oz. package of cream cheese
Beer Cheese Dip
Bacon Caramel Pretzel Rode Bouquet
Ingredients
· Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzel Rods (one per rose)
· Ready cooked bacon (2 slices per rose)
· 15 caramel squares
· Muffin pan and toothpicks
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350⁰F.
2. For each rose, roll a slice of bacon, starting with a tightly rolled center to resemble the interior cluster of rose petals. Roll another slice of bacon around the bacon roll. Insert a toothpick through the base of the rose to hold it together and place in a muffin tin. Repeat to create as many roses you need for your bouquet.
Hint: To create rose buds, simply roll the bacon in a tighter roll.
3. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt 5 caramel squares over low heat. This will be the “glue to secure the bacon roses onto the pretzel rods. Alternatively, you can use royal icing.
4. Gently remove the toothpicks from the roses; dip an end of the pretzel rod into the melted caramel and secure a bacon rose atop the dipped pretzel rod. Stand in a tall cup to allow the caramel to set. Repeat with remaining roses.
5. Soften the remaining caramels in a microwave at 50% power for 10 – 15 seconds. Mold into a ball and slightly flatten. Immediately roll into a thin sheet. For each rose, cut a strip of caramel 2 ½” long and 1” high. With scissors or a knife, remove 4 evenly spaced triangles from the length of the strip – these will form the caramel petals. Wrap a strip of the cut caramel strip around the base of each rose, gently pressing to secure.
Bacon Carmel Roses
Ingredients
· 1 package of Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzel Rods
· One bag of white, pink, lavender, and yellow chocolate candy melts (or any colors you wish)
· Festive sprinkles
Directions
1. Line 2 or 3 baking sheets with wax paper, parchment paper or silicone mat; set aside.
2. In separate containers, melt the candy melts following package instructions; keep warm.
3. Dip the rods into your preferred base coat of candy melt; place on prepared baking sheets to cool for a bit.
4. Once cooled down, drizzle on your choice of candy melt colors. Sprinkle on decors if desired.
5. Note: If you wish to roll a chocolate coated Rod in decors, let chocolate on the Rod cool down to the point where it doesn’t drip off the rod before rolling in decors.
Festive Pretzel Rods
Ingredients
· 1 Cup Thawed Spinach
· 1 Pack of Cream Cheese
· 1 Cup Thawed Artichoke Hearts
· 1/4 Cup of Sour Cream
· 1/3 Cup of Parmesan
· Dash of Garlic Powder
· Dash of Red Pepper Flakes
· Original Pretzel Crisps®
Directions
1. Boil spinach and artichoke hearts, then drain liquid
2. Heat up cream cheese until softened, stir in all the other ingredients
3. Serve warm with Original Pretzel Crisps
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Ingredients
· Pretzel Crisps®
· 3 Tablespoons Butter
· 3 Tablespoons Flour
· ¾ Cup Milk
· 2 Cup Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Grated (Try To Grate Or Food Process Your Own, The Pre
· Shredded Cheese Affects The Quality Of The Dip)
· 2 Tablespoons Mustard
· 1 Teaspoon Mustard Powder
· 1/8 Teaspoon Garlic Powder
· Optional: Honey Mustard
Directions
1. Melt your butter over low heat, add flour and whisk until thick
2. Pour in milk, then turn up the heat to medium low. Whisk until thick
3. Turn heat back to low and add cheese in. Mix until melted
4. Once cheese is melted, turn off heat. Add mustard, mustard powder and garlic powder. As an option, you can pour a little honey for a honey mustard dip
Mustard Dip
Ingredients
· Mango
· Jalapeno
· Red onion
· Fresh cilantro
· Original Pretzel Crisps®
Directions
· Chop mango, jalapeno, onion and fresh cilantro
· Combine them and dollop on top of a Pretzel Crisp and serve
Mango Salsa
Honey Mustard and
Onion Chicken Bites
Ingredients
· 1 pound of boneless chicken breasts cut into 2 inch pieces
· 2 large eggs
· ½ cup all-purpose flour
· 2 cups Snyder’s Honey Mustard and Onion Pieces
Directions
1. Preheat the oven to 400°F
2. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray
3. Blend Snyder’s Honey Mustard and Onion Pieces in the food processor and process until they are well mixed and fine. Transfer to a large bowl
4. Beat two eggs in a separate bowl with 1 teaspoon of water
5. Put flour in a separate bow
6. Roll chicken in flour mixture and thoroughly coat
7. Dip chicken in the egg mixture
8. Transfer chicken to the pretzel mixture and turn until it is fully coated
9. Place chicken on baking sheet and bake until lightly browned for 20-25 minutes.
Chicken Bites