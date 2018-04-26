Celebrate National Pretzel Day with Snyder’s of Hanover

Bacon Caramel Pretzel Rode Bouquet

Ingredients

· Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzel Rods (one per rose)

· Ready cooked bacon (2 slices per rose)

· 15 caramel squares

· Muffin pan and toothpicks

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350⁰F.

2. For each rose, roll a slice of bacon, starting with a tightly rolled center to resemble the interior cluster of rose petals. Roll another slice of bacon around the bacon roll. Insert a toothpick through the base of the rose to hold it together and place in a muffin tin. Repeat to create as many roses you need for your bouquet.



Hint: To create rose buds, simply roll the bacon in a tighter roll.

3. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt 5 caramel squares over low heat. This will be the “glue to secure the bacon roses onto the pretzel rods. Alternatively, you can use royal icing.

4. Gently remove the toothpicks from the roses; dip an end of the pretzel rod into the melted caramel and secure a bacon rose atop the dipped pretzel rod. Stand in a tall cup to allow the caramel to set. Repeat with remaining roses.

5. Soften the remaining caramels in a microwave at 50% power for 10 – 15 seconds. Mold into a ball and slightly flatten. Immediately roll into a thin sheet. For each rose, cut a strip of caramel 2 ½” long and 1” high. With scissors or a knife, remove 4 evenly spaced triangles from the length of the strip – these will form the caramel petals. Wrap a strip of the cut caramel strip around the base of each rose, gently pressing to secure.