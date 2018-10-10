Beyonce Celebrates The End Of The 'OTR2' Tour With Some Gushy Social Media Posts

Talk about an irreplaceable journey!
Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On The Run 2" Tour has finally come to a close after the final show in Seattle last Thursday, Oct. 4.
After the final curtain was closed on their 48th show of the tour, Beyonce took to Instagram on Tuesday Oct. 9, to express her gratitude to every person that made 'OTR2' possible, including her partner in crime, Jay-Z.
The 37-year-old superstar posted a video montage of moments from the tour with many sweet interactions between her and husband, Jay-Z.
"To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: the journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I'll be your hype man any day," she captioned the video.
She then went on to thank her hive, of course.
"To the hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud," she concluded in the post.
But the gushing didn’t stop there! She penned a second post in order to thank loved ones that came out for the tour and all of the crew that was along for the ride.
"Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2. And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn’t have done this without each of you beautiful human beings," she captioned the collection of tour photos featuring family members, friends, and the OTR2 crew.
There were plenty of highlights along the "OTR2" tour that began back in June, including the hip-hop duo announcing that they will be creating the joint album "Everything Is Love." The duo made the announcement after teasing a video of the first song to appear on the album. The Carters also handed out several $100,000 scholarships to high school students while on the road.
Is it too soon to ask for an "OTR3?"