Beyonce Celebrates The End Of The 'OTR2' Tour With Some Gushy Social Media Posts

Talk about an irreplaceable journey!

Beyonce and Jay-Z's "On The Run 2" Tour has finally come to a close after the final show in Seattle last Thursday, Oct. 4.

After the final curtain was closed on their 48th show of the tour, Beyonce took to Instagram on Tuesday Oct. 9, to express her gratitude to every person that made 'OTR2' possible, including her partner in crime, Jay-Z.

The 37-year-old superstar posted a video montage of moments from the tour with many sweet interactions between her and husband, Jay-Z.