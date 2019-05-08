Celebrities React To The Royal Baby!

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first-born son with Prince Harry on Monday, May 6.

The official Instagram of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the announcement revealing the gender of the newest royal.

The couple later announced that the baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor following a photocall on Wednesday at Windsor Castle.

Many celebrities have shared their thoughts and well-wishes for the new family on social media.

Ryan Seacrest tweeted, “It’s a boy! Congrats to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The royal baby is 7th in line to the British thrown…and the latest entry in the race for the iron throne.”

Meghan’s former suits co-star also congratulated the couple on Twitter.

Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 6, 2019

“Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can’t wait to meet him,” Michelle Obama tweeted in response to the Palace’s announcement.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store.”

The #royalbaby is here! Congratulations, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The baby is 7th in line for the throne, which is crazy, because right now I’m 7th in line for the key-making kiosk at my grocery store. @RoyalFamily — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 6, 2019

Meghan’s close friend Priyanka Chopra reposted the @sussexroyal announcement with the caption “Congratulations M & H.”

The Hollywood hills are singing for royal baby Archie Harrison!

