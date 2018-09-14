Celebrities Share Well Wishes For Hurricane Florence Victims

Hurricane Florence is moving at full force across the Carolinas, submerging homes, with days more rain in store.

The Category 1 hurricane's storm, with treacherous wind and rain, is expected to cause more damage through the weekend, pounding some of the same areas over and over.

By Friday, September 14, CNN reported that hurricane Florence already forced 26,000 people into more than 200 emergency shelters across the Carolinas, stopped power to more than 620,000 customers, and prompted 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 40,000 electric workers to mobilize in response.

Celebrities have been sending their prayers to the families affected by the storm surge: