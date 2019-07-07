Celebs React To Cameron Boyce’s Tragic Death

Celebs are mourning the death of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce.

The “Descendants” actor passed away at the age of 20 from a seizure in his sleep due to an “ongoing medical condition,” his family confirmed to ABC News.

His “Jessie” co-star Skai Jackson penned an emotional tribute to Cameron.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind, “she wrote on Instagram.

“My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high Gods best Angel,” the post concludes.

“Glee” alum Kevin McHale also reacted tweeting, “This is awful. I’m heartbroken for his family, friends, and everyone who was impacted by him. He was so young. I hope everyone gets the space they need right now.”

Other celebs took to social media and reacted to the sad news:

R.I.P. Cameron Boyce

