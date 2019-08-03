Celebs React To Deadly El Paso Shooting: ‘America, WTF Is Wrong With Us?’

A gunman opened fire Saturday in a Walmart and around a nearby shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 people dead and 26 injured, according to NBC News.

Now, celebrities and politicians are expressing their condolences and outrage on social media following the deadly shooting.

NBC News has identified the shooter as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, which is more than 600 miles from El Paso.

Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department told NBC News that no shots were fired by law enforcement.

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.