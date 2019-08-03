Celebs React To Deadly El Paso Shooting: ‘America, WTF Is Wrong With Us?’

A gunman opened fire Saturday in a Walmart and around a nearby shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, leaving 20 people dead and 26 injured, according to NBC News.

Now, celebrities and politicians are expressing their condolences and outrage on social media following the deadly shooting.

I am sick to my stomach over what has happened in El Paso today. I can’t believe this is happening in my country and no one is doing anything about it. Who has to die for laws to change? — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 3, 2019

My heart goes out to the people of El Paso. Let us never become numb to this. This is not normal. It should never be normal. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 3, 2019

El Paso is one of the strongest places in the world—and if there were ever a moment to be strong, it's this one. Strong for one another, for the families who have lost somebody, and for the first responders. Please go to https://t.co/ecw9y18OSP to support our community. pic.twitter.com/FFgLPbXNIY — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 3, 2019

The news out of El Paso is devastating. I'm heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country's gun violence epidemic. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 3, 2019

Now in the beautiful city of El Paso. Texans grieve today for the people of this wonderful place. We unite in support of all the victims. We thank First Responders for their swift action. We ask God to bind up the wounds of all who’ve been harmed. pic.twitter.com/2l8jDPHbe1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 3, 2019

My grandmother used to take me to Cielo Vista Mall. Now it’s one more mass shooting scene. How many more must grieve before we act? #ElPaso — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 3, 2019

This tweet (from 2015) is what the Governor of Texas thinks about guns.

Today, a deranged young lunatic in his State 'picked up the pace' & committed one of the worst mass shootings in US history. #ElPaso https://t.co/hRJt4ZLMnD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 3, 2019

My heart breaks for the city of El Paso. The madness never ends. It is all too much. There‘a nowhere safe from the terror of gun violence in the United States of America. We are a broken nation trapped in the darkness of our unwillingness to ask ourselves why this keeps happening — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 3, 2019

this is scary man, praying for everyone in El Paso — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 3, 2019

Oh people of the great city of El Paso, my heart breaks for you. I can’t even imagine. America, WTF is wrong with us? Mass shootings a weekly event?! I’m speechless. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) August 3, 2019

NBC News has identified the shooter as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, which is more than 600 miles from El Paso.

Sgt. Robert Gomez of the El Paso Police Department told NBC News that no shots were fired by law enforcement.