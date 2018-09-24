Celine Dion Announces The End Of Her Las Vegas Residency

We are approaching the end of an era, and our hearts may not go on…


Celine Dion has announced that her current residency at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas will end on June 8, 2019.


In an Instagram post on Monday, Sept. 24, the "Because You Love Me" singer made the announcement and included a heartfelt message about her time on the Las Vegas stage.


"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run," she wrote.


"Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life for the past two decades. It's been an amazing experience and I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see us throughout the years."


However, the news came with a silver lining a few days earlier. Celine posted a photo of herself in a recording studio with the caption, "Back in the studio… excited about recording some great new tunes."


Although her residency will soon come to a close, it appears the 50-year-old songstress will still be churning out some new music in the coming months during the remainder of her time in Las Vegas.


Celine began her residency back in March of 2011 and has performed in approximately 70 shows per year making her one of the profitable musical acts on the Las Vegas strip.


Tickets to Celine's final shows will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 AM P.T.

