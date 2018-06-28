Celine Dion Looks Completely Unrecognizable With New Fringe Haircut & Bangs

Is that you, Celine?

The "Power of Love" singer debuted a brand new fringe haircut with (gasp!) bangs on Monday as she headed out to do her concert in Tokyo.

Celine posted the new look on her Instagram with a mirror portrait where she's rocking head-to-toe designer duds — a JW Anderson dress, Hermes bag, Gucci scarf, Saint Laurent shoes and Dior sunglasses. But you really can't miss her tousled tresses and those bangs — which look even more pronounced with the addition of her Dior sunnies.