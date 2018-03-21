'Champions' Actor J.J. Totah Says He's Thrifty & Wont' Go Bankrupt Like Lady Gaga

"Champions" actor J.J. Totah is one thrifty teen!

The 16-year-old star dished to Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that he does not like to spend his money frivolously, even after he made a pretty big paycheck for his new role on the hit NBC show.

"I did not buy anything," he dished to Natalie and Kit. "I'm so cheap. I spend my parents’ money. My motto is, ‘I rise while they fall.’ I know it's horrible, but I don't. I'm so cheap. I've not spent a dime of my own money and I will never until the day I die."

The teenager, who has appeared in small roles on shows like "Jessie" and "Glee," explained that he likes to keep his earnings to himself so he doesn't end up broke like so many other stars.

"You hear all these stories of Lady Gaga going bankrupt twice,” he explained. "That won't be me. Stay very safe."

"I'm going to move into a Holiday Inn Extended Stay for the rest of my life," he joked before quickly recovering. "I hope that doesn't happen."