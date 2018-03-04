Chanel Iman Marries New York Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard

It's official!
Supermodel Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard are husband and wife!
The longtime couple exchanged vows and said "I do" on Saturday in Beverly Hills in front of family and friends. According to Brides magazine, the star-studded guest list included Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Shanina Shaik, Odell Beckham Jr. and Joan Smalls. Chanel's model pal Jourdan Dunn even served as a bridesmaid!
"Dreams do come true," the 27-year-old cover girl captioned a gorgeous Instagram photo with her new husband.
The groom also shared a romantic wedding pic dedicated to his wife. "Couldn't imagine a more magical night. #Mr&MrsShepard," Sterling wrote.
The bride looked flawless in a Zuhair Murad gown made of silk tulle embroidery from the Fall 2018 Bridal Collection.
"I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding," Chanel told Brides. "But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage."
The NFL star proposed to his ladylove last December surrounded by candles in a beautiful waterfront setting.
"A night full of tears of happiness," she shared on Instagram. "I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can't wait to be your Mrs."
Congratulations to the newlyweds!