Chanel Iman Posts Adorable Photos Of Newborn Baby Girl: Cali Clay Shepard

Chanel Iman is a mom!

The Victoria's Secret model, 27, and her husband Sterling Shepard welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on August 10. Chanel announced the happy news on her Instagram account with a snap of their little family of three and captioned the photo, "You were worth every push every contraction! Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard. ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3." 

She then shared a close-up snap of her baby girl and revealed her name is, Cali Clay Shepard. 

Sterling shared the same photo on his own Instagram account and shared some sweet sentiments about his ladylove and their newborn baby. 

"Everything I do is for you two. My world!," he wrote. 

The couple married on March 3, 2018, and announced they had a baby on the way on Mother's Day. 

Congrats to the happy family! 

