Chanel Iman Is Pregnant With Her First Child – See Her Topless Baby Bump Photoshoot!

This Mother's Day is a special one for Chanel Iman!
The Victoria's Secret model revealed on Sunday that she's expecting her first child with her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. The beauty broke the news with a quartet of sultry Instagram photos, snapped by photographer James Macari.
In two of the pics, Chanel exposes her bump -- first while wearing a sheer coat, then in a white, off-the-shoulder sweater. In another pair of photos, Sterling and his wife pose topless in matching jeans and Calvin Klein underwear.
Across the photos' captions, Chanel shared a sweet message to formally announce their baby on the way.
"Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. As our love grows each day, [Sterling] and I can't wait to share it with our little one," she wrote.
"We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can't wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can't wait to hold our baby in our arms!"
"Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you," she added. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."
Sterling posted his own announcement, sharing the same photo of him kissing Chanel's growing belly.
"My baby is making my baby! Happy Mother’s Day [Chanel], I love you mama," the dad-to-be captioned the shot.
Chanel and Sterling's forthcoming parenthood is the latest chapter in their whirlwind romance. The newlyweds tied the knot in March, just three months after Sterling surprised his girlfriend with a candlelit proposal in New York City.
"A night full of tears of happiness. I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you, [Sterling]. You are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs," Chanel wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside a candid snap of her beau putting a ring on her finger.
The model and athlete first met at Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016, they told PEOPLE last year.
-- Stephanie Case