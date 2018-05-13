Chanel Iman Is Pregnant With Her First Child – See Her Topless Baby Bump Photoshoot!

Across the photos' captions, Chanel shared a sweet message to formally announce their baby on the way.

"Our fairytale continues as we wait for the birth of our baby. As our love grows each day, [Sterling] and I can't wait to share it with our little one," she wrote.

"We both are blessed in many different ways, that our love has created a wonderful new life and can't wait for this ultimate blessing to arrive. We thank God for allowing us this opportunity to become parents and can't wait to hold our baby in our arms!"

"Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you," she added. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."

Sterling posted his own announcement, sharing the same photo of him kissing Chanel's growing belly.

"My baby is making my baby! Happy Mother’s Day [Chanel], I love you mama," the dad-to-be captioned the shot.

