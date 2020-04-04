Channing Tatum & Jessie J Split Months After Reconciliation (Reports)

Channing Tatum and Jessie J have called it quits – again.

The duo, who got back together in January following a brief split, have broken up, per multiple reports.

“It was an amicable breakup,” a source told E! News. “They had tried again to make it work but realized they were better off as friends.”

The actor and the British pop star have yet to comment on their reported split. The pair got back together in January after breaking things off in December 2019 following a year of dating. At the time of their first breakup, a source told PEOPLE that the “timing was off” between the pair.

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” the source said. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

But the two got back together just a month later. Channing confirmed the news in January by sharing a snap of the duo looking totally loved up on Instagram.

They also made their red carpet debut the same night Channing posted the cute pic. The singer later shared a PDA-filled video from their date night at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Insta.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the clip.

Adding, “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum.”

Channing and Jessie J last posted about spending time together back in February.