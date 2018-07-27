Channing Tatum Liked Ex Jenna Dewan's Naked Magazine Cover

This isn't the first time he has shown his support for his gorgeous ex. Last month, the "Dear John" star liked Jenna's post promoting her Elle magazine cover, proving the pair are the ultimate friendly exes.

Jenna opened up about her split from Channing in the mag's cover story, revealing that their divorce has positively affected their relationship.

"It's okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that's maybe what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing," she said. "That was ultimately what happened with us."