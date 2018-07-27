Channing Tatum Liked Ex Jenna Dewan's Naked Magazine Cover

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan may have called it quits, but the "Magic Mike" actor still has a lot of love for his ex-wife.
On Thursday, Jenna debuted her stunning cover of Women's Health, where she completely stripped down to her birthday suit. The 37-year-old sizzled in the mag's spread, posing nude for a series of photos.
Jenna's sexy pics had pals like Julianne Hough, Brooklyn Decker and Jen Atkin gushing over the "World of Dance" host in the comments—and the cover also got Channing's attention!
Fans noticed that the 38-year-old liked Jenna's Instagram post, giving his nod of approval.
This isn't the first time he has shown his support for his gorgeous ex. Last month, the "Dear John" star liked Jenna's post promoting her Elle magazine cover, proving the pair are the ultimate friendly exes.
Jenna opened up about her split from Channing in the mag's cover story, revealing that their divorce has positively affected their relationship.
"It's okay for a relationship to change into a new form that is actually better for both people involved, and I think that's maybe what shocked everyone so much—that it can be a positive thing," she said. "That was ultimately what happened with us."