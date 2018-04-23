Channing Tatum Races Cars With 'The Bachelor's' Arie Luyendyk Jr. In First Appearance Since Split!

Channing Tatum is turning into a real "Bachelor."



Three weeks after announcing his surprising split with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing stepped out and made his first public appearance at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama. The event, which was held at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, also brought out "The Bachelor's" Arie Luyendyk Jr., and the two were spotted having a grand old time together as they posed in race gear and cars.

Arie, who is also a race car driver in real life, seemed pretty happy to make the acquaintance of one of Hollywood's most eligible men, and took Channing out for a couple laps around the track in a race car. The two posed for a series of pics together following the thrilling drive and the pair seemed to really hit it off.

Channing thanked Arie for the day of fun in the caption of his Instagram snap.

"Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber. Can’t wait to come back here and rip some hot laps."